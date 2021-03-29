Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is -6.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] jumped around 18.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $469.09 at the close of the session, up 4.01%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Adobe Announces Executive Retirement.

CFO John Murphy to Retire.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced that executive vice president and CFO John Murphy intends to retire in 2021 to spend more time with family and friends and focus on philanthropy. Murphy will stay on as needed to ensure an orderly transition as the company identifies a successor. Adobe will be conducting a search and evaluating internal and external candidates.

Adobe Inc. stock is now -6.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADBE Stock saw the intraday high of $469.77 and lowest of $449.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 536.88, which means current price is +11.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 3568277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $565.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $550, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ADBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 14.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 465.69, while it was recorded at 456.84 for the last single week of trading, and 468.48 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.91 and a Gross Margin at +85.36. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $233,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adobe Inc. posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $187,006 million, or 85.60% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,284,290, which is approximately -1.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,765,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.72 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.43 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -12.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,178 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 15,321,736 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 18,712,624 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 364,623,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,657,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 261 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,070,037 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 660,457 shares during the same period.