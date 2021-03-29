17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Stock trading around $6.88 per share: What’s Next?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.72%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights1.

The average equity rating for YQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 219.16 million shares outstanding and 51.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, YQ stock reached a trading volume of 3011751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

YQ Stock Performance Analysis:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.40 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.07 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.52.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -96.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.08. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 168.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119 million, or 10.30% of YQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 6,023,189, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 4,643,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.95 million in YQ stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE ASIA LTD, currently with $9.22 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 17,326,870 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,326,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,326,870 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.