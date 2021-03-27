Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.11%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Aurora Biomed announces Health Canada approval for FaStep Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test.

Over the last 12 months, CCJ stock rose by 160.34%. The one-year Cameco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -54.14. The average equity rating for CCJ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.70 billion, with 395.87 million shares outstanding and 395.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, CCJ stock reached a trading volume of 5575047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

CCJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cameco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

CCJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,098 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. with ownership of 20,861,650, which is approximately -3.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,145,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.24 million in CCJ stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $257.98 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 19,660,910 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 17,224,629 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 207,934,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,819,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,145,013 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,322,008 shares during the same period.