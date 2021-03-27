Morgan Stanley lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.70 during the day while it closed the day at $12.19. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Yatsen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $7.64 billion, with 626.72 million shares outstanding and 94.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 4507472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.05 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.28. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.37.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -58.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.70. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 94,048,864 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,048,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,048,864 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.