Saturday, March 27, 2021
type here...
Market

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] is -8.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] traded at a high on 03/25/21, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.18. The company report on March 4, 2021 that MTS Reports Q4 & FY 2020 Results.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Full-year 2020 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 5.2% year-over-year to reach RUB 494.9 bn.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

FY20 Group Adjusted OIBDA[1] increased 1.7% year-over-year to RUB 215.2 bn.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5597643 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for MBT stock reached $8.22 billion, with 835.67 million shares outstanding and 461.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, MBT reached a trading volume of 5597643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBT shares is $10.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has MBT stock performed recently?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, MBT shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 196.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,021.19. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,845.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.08%.

Insider trade positions for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 27,554,825 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 34,492,103 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 180,982,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,029,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,734,812 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,698,299 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] moved down -17.88: Why It’s Important

More articles

Market

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] moved down -17.88: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -1.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.00 at the close of the session, down -17.88%. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] reaches 53.89B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Vodafone Group Plc traded at a high on 03/25/21, posting a 2.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.80. The...
Read more
Market

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is 27.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Moderna Inc. jumped around 1.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $133.33 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.