Wolfe Research slashes price target on Vistra Corp. [VST] – find out why.

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] gained 1.37% or 0.23 points to close at $17.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6396387 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that TXU Energy Launches New Plan With Automatic Savings for Electric Vehicle Owners.

TXU Energy EV Pass(SM) offers bill credits during prime charging times – every night and all weekend long.

TXU Energy, the leading provider of solutions designed to meet the needs of Texas electricity customers, announced the launch of TXU Energy EV PassSM. The company’s first plan designed specifically for electric vehicle owners gives customers 50% off all energy charges every weeknight and all weekend long – providing automatic bill credits at times when customers are normally charging their vehicles. By taking advantage of smart charging technology, TXU Energy is empowering customers to fill up their car when it is most convenient for them, and for the grid. Plus, TXU Energy EV Pass goes the extra mile for the environment with 100% renewable energy.

It opened the trading session at $16.88, the shares rose to $17.278 and dropped to $16.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VST points out that the company has recorded -5.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, VST reached to a volume of 6396387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -28.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.99, while it was recorded at 16.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.61. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.75.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.17. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $118,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 22.90%.

There are presently around $7,728 million, or 95.40% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,057,648, which is approximately -0.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 36,153,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.42 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $516.24 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 32,591,566 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 53,756,352 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 366,918,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,266,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,927,124 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,178,239 shares during the same period.