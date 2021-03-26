why Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.40

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] traded at a low on 03/25/21, posting a -5.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.70. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Amplify Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75041.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1486530 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amplify Energy Corp. stands at 8.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.00%.

The market cap for AMPY stock reached $93.56 million, with 37.66 million shares outstanding and 30.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 1486530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPY shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AMPY stock performed recently?

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, AMPY shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 330.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.14 and a Gross Margin at +7.60. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.55.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now -5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.52. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$2,455,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amplify Energy Corp. posted -9.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24,325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

There are presently around $32 million, or 31.30% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 2,561,375, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.79% of the total institutional ownership; TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,517,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in AMPY stocks shares; and UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.7 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 2,535,897 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 12,315,054 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 3,110,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,740,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,725 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,782,741 shares during the same period.