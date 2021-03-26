why AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.52

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] slipped around -1.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.06 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. – ABBV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc.(“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABBV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

AbbVie Inc. stock is now -3.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABBV Stock saw the intraday high of $105.33 and lowest of $103.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 113.41, which means current price is +1.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 9415635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $121.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.05, while it was recorded at 104.20 for the last single week of trading, and 98.51 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 185.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.82. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 599.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $96,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AbbVie Inc. posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.77%.

Insider trade positions for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $123,437 million, or 69.70% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 142,563,074, which is approximately -1.228% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,423,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.82 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.06 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -0.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,443 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 59,589,763 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 75,105,752 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 1,063,021,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,716,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 324 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,879,012 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,507 shares during the same period.