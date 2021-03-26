Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE: ENIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.72%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Enel Americas SA – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Enel Americas SA – ADR (FRA:NER) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ENIA stock rose by 32.59%. The one-year Enel Americas S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.18. The average equity rating for ENIA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.31 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding and 30.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, ENIA stock reached a trading volume of 5346892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIA shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Enel Americas S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Americas S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENIA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ENIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, ENIA shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enel Americas S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Enel Americas S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.85.

Return on Total Capital for ENIA is now 12.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.62. Additionally, ENIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] managed to generate an average of $39,043,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Enel Americas S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ENIA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enel Americas S.A. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enel Americas S.A. go to 5.30%.

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $366 million, or 3.20% of ENIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENIA stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 7,300,102, which is approximately -11.828% of the company’s market cap and around 62.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,251,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.29 million in ENIA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.84 million in ENIA stock with ownership of nearly 3.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enel Americas S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE:ENIA] by around 6,613,736 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,196,494 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,268,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,079,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,243 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,657 shares during the same period.