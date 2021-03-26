Wall Street Analyst Initiated GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] closed the trading session at $36.52 on 03/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.39, while the highest price level was $38.16. The company report on March 24, 2021 that GoodRx Offers Largest Appointment Tracker for COVID-19 Vaccines.

Company offers vaccine inventory and appointment information at over 50,000 sites across the nation.

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, is helping consumers navigate the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine with the launch of its Vaccine Guide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.47 percent and weekly performance of -0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 8280792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.97, while it was recorded at 36.65 for the last single week of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 35.63%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,642 million, or 67.00% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,446,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.88 million in GDRX stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $110.67 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 18,109,642 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,316,157 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 96,671,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,097,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,267,327 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,375,900 shares during the same period.