VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $27.29 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown”.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown” on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mr. Pitoniak discussed the Company’s deal to acquire the real estate of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to view the appearance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About VICI Properties.

Over the last 12 months, VICI stock rose by 76.86%. The one-year VICI Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.25 billion, with 536.55 million shares outstanding and 535.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, VICI stock reached a trading volume of 5244773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $31.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 27.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

VICI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,642 million, or 91.20% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,549,332, which is approximately 18.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 55,106,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 6.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 56,280,528 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 66,981,503 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 449,931,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,193,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,857,694 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,349,182 shares during the same period.