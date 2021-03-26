Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] moved up 10.18: Why It’s Important

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] price surged by 10.18 percent to reach at $1.68. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Triumph Expands Boeing GSE Support.

Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business in Wellington, Kansas was awarded a contract with Boeing to maintain ground support equipment (GSE) for the KC-46 program. The work will be performed at Boeing’s repair facility in Wichita, Kansas. Under the contract, Triumph will provide services for critical ground support equipment used for aircraft maintenance and operations through October 2023.

“Since 2004, our San Antonio team has serviced all Boeing GSE at the Port San Antonio location contributing to the teams that keep the commercial and military aircraft service ready,” said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. “We are pleased to expand our offering to support the KC-46 program to help keep the tanker mission ready. I’m confident our Wellington, Kansas based team will continue the tradition of providing exceptional ground support performance.”.

A sum of 1348184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Triumph Group Inc. shares reached a high of $18.28 and dropped to a low of $15.89 until finishing in the latest session at $18.19.

The one-year TGI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.92. The average equity rating for TGI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGI stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGI shares from 16 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

TGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Triumph Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.84. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$2,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $873 million, or 88.60% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,383,552, which is approximately 7.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,956,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.54 million in TGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $74.21 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly -35.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 7,810,220 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 7,134,650 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 33,028,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,973,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,872 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,402 shares during the same period.