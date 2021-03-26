Friday, March 26, 2021
The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] Revenue clocked in at $296.25 million, up 1.86% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE: NAPA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.86%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of The Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (“Duckhorn”) announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public, with 13,333,333 shares being offered by Duckhorn and 9,666,667 shares being offered by its existing stockholder, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.

The common stock is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NAPA.” The Company has not received any proceeds from any sale of shares by the existing stockholder.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.82 billion, with 104.03 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, NAPA stock reached a trading volume of 1371734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15.

NAPA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86.

Insight into The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. Fundamentals:

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

