The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Stock trading around $65.13 per share: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] closed the trading session at $65.13 on 03/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.07, while the highest price level was $65.455. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Charles Schwab Investment Management to Launch Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) announced the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is expected to begin trading on or around April 29, 2021. With an operating expense ratio (OER) of 0.14%, the fund will be among the lowest cost ETFs providing exposure to international dividend equity securities.

“Every day, about 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 and many of them – as well as other investors – are seeking income strategies as part of a diversified portfolio,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for CSIM. “We continue to see a spike in demand for dividend equity funds, and are pleased to be expanding the range of solutions we offer to include a low-cost international choice.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 6220575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $66.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $68, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 39 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.73, while it was recorded at 64.69 for the last single week of trading, and 45.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.24.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $103,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 9.36%.

There are presently around $101,674 million, or 74.20% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,492,117, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,096,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.3 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.67 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -9.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 127,941,246 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 203,997,323 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 1,229,152,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,561,091,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,305,514 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 76,209,646 shares during the same period.