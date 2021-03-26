ROTH Capital lifts Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] loss -5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2020 along with an operational update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation represents 128.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $275.95 million with the latest information. USAS stock price has been found in the range of $2.12 to $2.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, USAS reached a trading volume of 1934722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for USAS stock

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.35. With this latest performance, USAS shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.61 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.30 and a Gross Margin at -24.68. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.90.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -19.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] managed to generate an average of -$68,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $61 million, or 26.77% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 5,550,850, which is approximately -16.446% of the company’s market cap and around 4.67% of the total institutional ownership; MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,696,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in USAS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.34 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 40.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 3,510,672 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,872,390 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,945,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,328,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 722,500 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 852,166 shares during the same period.