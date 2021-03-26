RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] gained 3.72% on the last trading session, reaching $17.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Sallie Mae Appoints Ted Manvitz to Its Board of Directors.

Mr. Manvitz Brings More than 20 Years of Experience in Financial Services to the Board.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced the appointment of Ted Manvitz to its board of directors, effective immediately.

SLM Corporation represents 375.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.13 billion with the latest information. SLM stock price has been found in the range of $16.26 to $17.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 7585026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.64.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.14. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.48. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $550,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $6,380 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,723,320, which is approximately 5.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 32,294,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.33 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $535.89 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 1.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 46,476,308 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 42,336,550 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 286,240,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,053,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,042,846 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,830 shares during the same period.