PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] is -46.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PMVP] closed the trading session at $33.01 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.82, while the highest price level was $39.90. The company report on March 11, 2021 that PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of PC14586 Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, announced that the company will present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place April 10-15, 2021.

Details on the abstract and presentation can be found below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.33 percent and weekly performance of -17.37 percent. The stock has performed -10.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.72K shares, PMVP reached to a volume of 1180593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMVP shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMVP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

PMVP stock trade performance evaluation

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 39.82 for the last single week of trading.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PMVP is now -15.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] managed to generate an average of -$782,727 per employee.PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.90 and a Current Ratio set at 56.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMVP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 23.10%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,261 million, or 85.50% of PMVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMVP stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,330,423, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 6,469,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.57 million in PMVP stocks shares; and EUCLIDEAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $137.96 million in PMVP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PMVP] by around 9,356,248 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,354,934 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 26,503,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,214,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMVP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,227,705 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,911 shares during the same period.