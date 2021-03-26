Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] Is Currently 11.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NBIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.34%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday Apr. 1, 2021. Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, and Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will present at the conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company’s website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

Over the last 12 months, NBIX stock rose by 7.79%. The one-year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.3. The average equity rating for NBIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.89 billion, with 93.40 million shares outstanding and 91.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 883.40K shares, NBIX stock reached a trading volume of 5393641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIX shares is $128.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NBIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

NBIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, NBIX shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.54, while it was recorded at 91.48 for the last single week of trading, and 107.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +98.21. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.94.

Return on Total Capital for NBIX is now 24.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.52. Additionally, NBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] managed to generate an average of $482,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

NBIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. go to 33.20%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,714 million, or 98.80% of NBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBIX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 9,161,141, which is approximately 39.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,357,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.81 million in NBIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $810.88 million in NBIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NBIX] by around 9,734,147 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 9,898,108 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 69,965,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,597,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBIX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,433 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,948 shares during the same period.