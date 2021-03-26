Morgan Stanley lifts Farfetch Limited [FTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] loss -8.41% on the last trading session, reaching $54.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Farfetch Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company’s security holders may request a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements by visiting the “Investor Alerts & Contact Us” page in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s investor relations website.

Farfetch Limited represents 349.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.01 billion with the latest information. FTCH stock price has been found in the range of $53.94 to $59.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 9239234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 212.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for FTCH stock

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 573.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.14, while it was recorded at 58.87 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. Farfetch Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.17.

Return on Total Capital for FTCH is now -182.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2,987.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farfetch Limited [FTCH] managed to generate an average of -$615,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Farfetch Limited posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTCH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farfetch Limited [FTCH]

There are presently around $13,678 million, or 85.90% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 39,925,206, which is approximately 52.457% of the company’s market cap and around 16.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,483,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in FTCH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $786.42 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 8.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 101,103,619 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 76,216,900 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 75,974,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,294,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,907,598 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,064,611 shares during the same period.