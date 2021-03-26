Metromile Inc. [MILE] moved down -6.45: Why It’s Important

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] slipped around -0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.48 at the close of the session, down -6.45%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Metromile to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 1779380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.75.

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.