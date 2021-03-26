Market cap of Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] reaches 281.42M – now what?

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] closed the trading session at $5.49 on 03/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.45, while the highest price level was $5.90. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Smith Micro Announces Premium Visual Voicemail Inclusion in Boost Mobile’s ‘Privacy Premium’ Offering.

, Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro”) announced that Boost Mobile has included its Premium Visual Voicemail (PVVM) value-added service in a new ‘Privacy Premium’ offering that provides Boost Mobile customers with full digital protection. Powered by Smith Micro’s CommSuite® voice messaging platform, PVVM streamlines voicemail management for Boost Mobile customers with secure voice-to-text transcription and the ability to forward transcribed voicemails to email.

“Safeguarding digital privacy while providing smartphone users with easy-to-use mobile solutions that streamline daily life is core to Smith Micro’s mission,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Screening calls from unknown numbers has become commonplace in our age of robo calls and phone scams.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.29 percent and weekly performance of -14.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 611.65K shares, SMSI reached to a volume of 1595963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

SMSI stock trade performance evaluation

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, SMSI shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.90 and a Gross Margin at +84.27. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for SMSI is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.62. Additionally, SMSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] managed to generate an average of $16,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Smith Micro Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software Inc. go to 10.75%.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 22.10% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,152,476, which is approximately 4.047% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,556,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.55 million in SMSI stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $4.94 million in SMSI stock with ownership of nearly 55.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI] by around 2,613,343 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,448,869 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,817,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,880,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMSI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,215,955 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 736,408 shares during the same period.