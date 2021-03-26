Market cap of Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] reaches 8.34B – now what?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] jumped around 3.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.52 at the close of the session, up 13.30%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Signify Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Financial Highlights.

Fourth Quarter 2020:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 1014205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15.

How has SGFY stock performed recently?

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY], while it was recorded at 25.79 for the last single week of trading.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.68.

Return on Total Capital for SGFY is now 2.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, SGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.