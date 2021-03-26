Market cap of Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] reaches 101.33M – now what?

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 03/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.61, while the highest price level was $0.67. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has begun an exploration drilling program at its operating Rodeo gold mine (Durango State, Mexico) aimed at expanding the resource.

The program will encompass approximately 2,000 meters of exploration drilling at selected near-surface targets located immediately adjacent to the current pit. The program has the potential to extend the life of the Rodeo mine well beyond the currently estimated life of around 2.5 years. Results should begin to be available within the next several months and any newly-added resources will be incorporated into the Company’s production plans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.76 percent and weekly performance of -14.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AUMN reached to a volume of 1846389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUMN shares is $1.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.32. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7753, while it was recorded at 0.7010 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5573 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.24 and a Gross Margin at -44.63. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.19.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -97.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$47,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.50% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,432,661, which is approximately 320.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 1,032,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in AUMN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 4,885,625 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,161,047 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,926,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,973,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 389,239 shares during the same period.