Market Analysts see Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] price plunged by -6.67 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Soleno to Participate in the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

A sum of 6694299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21.

SLNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, SLNO shares dropped by -52.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2179, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0147 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -104.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$794,806 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

SLNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 58.60% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 10,302,602, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,871,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.92 million in SLNO stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.25 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly 78.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 5,325,536 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,734,176 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 34,622,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,681,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,632 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,390,890 shares during the same period.