Market Analysts see Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] loss -4.43% on the last trading session, reaching $15.96 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Spin Games’ i-Gaming Products Go Live in Michigan With Rush Street Interactive.

Operating Under a Provisional License Awarded by the Michigan Gaming Control Board in October 2020, RSI’s Site Utilizes the Company’s ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) Platform and its Proprietary and Third-Party Content.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced that the company has deployed its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party content in Michigan with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI). Available as part of the RSI www.betrivers.com online wagering site that provides online gaming and sports betting to Michigan residents, the deployed products represent Spin’s entry into its third US i-Gaming market. Michigan began offering online wagering and sports betting on January 22 of this year and reported $42.7 million in gross receipts for the 10-day period that followed.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. represents 47.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.39 billion with the latest information. RSI stock price has been found in the range of $15.29 to $16.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 1996804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RSI stock

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.09. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]

70 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 20,707,658 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,949,006 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,019,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,676,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,927,050 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,704,015 shares during the same period.