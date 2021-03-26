Market Analysts see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] traded at a high on 03/25/21, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.50. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Posters at the 2021 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), announced one oral presentation and two posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 2021 MDA Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference to be held March 15-18, 2021.

Oral Platform Presentation: Thursday, March 18, 5:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5497668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for FOLD stock reached $2.49 billion, with 261.20 million shares outstanding and 234.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 5497668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $17, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on FOLD stock. On December 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

How has FOLD stock performed recently?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.39 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.92, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.47 and a Gross Margin at +84.71. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.12.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -34.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.25. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$573,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $2,661 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,112,048, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,845,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.53 million in FOLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.84 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 28,270,001 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 26,763,892 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 225,036,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,070,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,508,008 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,704,552 shares during the same period.