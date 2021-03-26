Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] stock Downgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $97

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.97%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Coherent Board Accepts II-VI Acquisition Proposal.

Terminating Lumentum Merger Agreement.

Entering Into Merger Agreement with II-VI on Terms of March 17, 2021 Proposal.

Over the last 12 months, LITE stock rose by 14.24%. The one-year Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.4. The average equity rating for LITE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.60 billion, with 75.60 million shares outstanding and 75.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, LITE stock reached a trading volume of 5462480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $114.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $117, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LITE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

LITE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.08, while it was recorded at 83.26 for the last single week of trading, and 86.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumentum Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +37.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of $24,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

LITE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 14.60%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,884 million, or 94.90% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 8,043,136, which is approximately -13.832% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,160,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.94 million in LITE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $563.33 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly 2.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 7,641,610 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 8,820,246 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 52,163,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,625,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,110,290 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,832 shares during the same period.