Jefferies lifts Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] loss -6.91% on the last trading session, reaching $2.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo and iconic British brand Liberty hold an offline exhibition in China.

From March 8 to 21, 2021, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), the leading online luxury retailer in China, will hold a two-week offline exhibition in China in cooperation with the 146-year-old leading British department store Liberty. This marks the first time that Liberty has an exhibition in China. The event will allow Chinese consumers to experience and better understand the iconic brand this spring.

Jointly hosted by Secoo and the iconic British brand, Liberty, the exhibition “Meet Spring, Meet Liberty” formally kicked off on March 8, International Women’s Day. Distinguished guests from UK Department of International Trade, China British Business Council, China Fashion Designer Association, Rachel Huang, Liberty’s head of operations and sales for the Far East and Greater China; and Regina Szeto, vice president of brand, international PR, and marketing at Secoo, in addition to fashion industry leaders and the media partners attended the event.

Secoo Holding Limited represents 70.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $179.56 million with the latest information. SECO stock price has been found in the range of $2.42 to $2.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.97K shares, SECO reached a trading volume of 1334497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for SECO stock

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, SECO shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +17.48. Secoo Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for SECO is now 7.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.01. Additionally, SECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] managed to generate an average of $22,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Secoo Holding Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SECO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 467,866 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 840,616 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,026,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,335,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,140 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 127,274 shares during the same period.