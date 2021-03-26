Immutep Limited [IMMP] Stock trading around $3.68 per share: What’s Next?

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.91%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Immutep To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Inaugural M Vest And Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced that Immutep CEO Marc Voigt has been invited to participate in the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm on March 17th- 19th EST and will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats and live Q&A.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

During this virtual conference, Mr. Voigt is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Maxim Research analyst Jason McCarthy at 9:30 am EST on March 19th. A live webcast of this event will be available at https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference.

Over the last 12 months, IMMP stock rose by 115.20%. The average equity rating for IMMP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $238.73 million, with 64.87 million shares outstanding and 61.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 854.17K shares, IMMP stock reached a trading volume of 104133629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Immutep Limited [IMMP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60.

IMMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Immutep Limited [IMMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.91. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immutep Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.85. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.90.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -57.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.28. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Immutep Limited [IMMP] Insider Position Details

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 196,085 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 38,436 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,062 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 38,436 shares during the same period.