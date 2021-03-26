Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $15

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] plunged by -$2.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.4827 during the day while it closed the day at $4.96. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation – Ordinary Shares – Class A to Host Earnings Call.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation – Ordinary Shares – Class A (NASDAQ:HYMC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75713.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock has also loss -33.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYMC stock has declined by -38.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.19% and lost -36.82% year-on date.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $293.09 million, with 50.16 million shares outstanding and 9.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.91K shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 1314305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42.

HYMC stock trade performance evaluation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.15. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -30.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.53 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 97.50% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,203,457, which is approximately 14.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,953,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.29 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $38.39 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 17,410,229 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 378,152 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 40,042,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,830,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,290,909 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 224,695 shares during the same period.