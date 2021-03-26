Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC] Is Currently 37.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Houston Wire & Cable Company [NASDAQ: HWCC] gained 37.63% or 1.43 points to close at $5.23 with a heavy trading volume of 8183176 shares. The company report on March 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq – HWCC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors ofHouston Wire & Cable Company (“HWCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HWCC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC stockholders will receive only $5.30 per share in cash for each HWCC share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the HWCC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether OmniCable is paying too little for the Company.

It opened the trading session at $5.24, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $5.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWCC points out that the company has recorded 97.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -181.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 122.90K shares, HWCC reached to a volume of 8183176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC]:

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Houston Wire & Cable Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2015, representing the official price target for Houston Wire & Cable Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on HWCC stock. On April 05, 2010, analysts increased their price target for HWCC shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston Wire & Cable Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWCC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for HWCC stock

Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.12. With this latest performance, HWCC shares gained by 25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.79 for Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +11.90. Houston Wire & Cable Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.75.

Return on Total Capital for HWCC is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.38. Additionally, HWCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC] managed to generate an average of $5,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Houston Wire & Cable Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Houston Wire & Cable Company posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houston Wire & Cable Company go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Houston Wire & Cable Company [HWCC]

There are presently around $56 million, or 66.90% of HWCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWCC stocks are: NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,043,358, which is approximately 115.221% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,598,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 million in HWCC stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $6.32 million in HWCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston Wire & Cable Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Houston Wire & Cable Company [NASDAQ:HWCC] by around 1,593,081 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,206,975 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,827,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,627,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWCC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,446 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,174 shares during the same period.