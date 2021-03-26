H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] – find out why.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] traded at a low on 03/24/21, posting a -18.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.29. The company report on March 10, 2021 that AquaBounty Technologies Announces Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Key Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5973200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at 11.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.51%.

The market cap for AQB stock reached $424.07 million, with 47.12 million shares outstanding and 42.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 5973200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4240.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58.

How has AQB stock performed recently?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.08. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -12727.13 and a Gross Margin at -6303.27. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.31.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -21.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$227,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.20 and a Current Ratio set at 46.90.

Earnings analysis for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

Insider trade positions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $208 million, or 46.90% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately -0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,640,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.35 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.43 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 35.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 7,091,595 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,069,738 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,828,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,990,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,440 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 469,858 shares during the same period.