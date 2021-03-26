Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] is 88.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full House Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: FLL] gained 10.93% or 0.73 points to close at $7.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3500311 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Full House Resorts Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) (“Full House Resorts” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in regional U.S. markets, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,015,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price to the public of $6.65 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, Full House Resorts granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 902,250 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Full House Resorts. The offering is expected to close on or about March 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Full House Resorts are expected to be approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Full House Resorts and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock.

It opened the trading session at $7.00, the shares rose to $7.81 and dropped to $6.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLL points out that the company has recorded 304.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -761.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 504.04K shares, FLL reached to a volume of 3500311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLL shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Full House Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Full House Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full House Resorts Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for FLL stock

Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, FLL shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 304.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 502.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.11. Full House Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLL is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.04. Additionally, FLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] managed to generate an average of $128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Full House Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Full House Resorts Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full House Resorts Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]

There are presently around $84 million, or 42.90% of FLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLL stocks are: RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,381,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,310,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in FLL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9.27 million in FLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Full House Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Full House Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:FLL] by around 2,861,321 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,851,194 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,614,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,327,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,326 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,062,261 shares during the same period.