Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] moved down -8.30: Why It’s Important

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FMTX] traded at a low on 03/25/21, posting a -8.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.94. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Forma Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2021.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, announced that it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Forma management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, on March 30, 2021, to discuss these financial results and provide a business update.

Investors may participate by dialing (833) 301-1146 in the U.S. or Canada, or (914) 987-7386 internationally, and by referring to Conference ID 5893542. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1129382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at 12.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.71%.

The market cap for FMTX stock reached $1.37 billion, with 41.09 million shares outstanding and 40.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 471.14K shares, FMTX reached a trading volume of 1129382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on FMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 183.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.51.

How has FMTX stock performed recently?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.61. With this latest performance, FMTX shares dropped by -31.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.03, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.95. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.60.

Return on Total Capital for FMTX is now -64.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Insider trade positions for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 90.40% of FMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,011,651, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,460,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.61 million in FMTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $114.99 million in FMTX stock with ownership of nearly 127.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:FMTX] by around 10,199,656 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 967,927 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,813,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,980,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMTX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,079,118 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,556 shares during the same period.