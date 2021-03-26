For O-I Glass Inc. [OI], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] surged by $2.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.15 during the day while it closed the day at $14.01. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Neurocrine Biosciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; O-I Glass to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASD:NBIX) will replace O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and O-I Glass will replace HMS Holdings Corp (NASD:HMSY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 30. Veritas Capital is acquiring HMS Holding in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. O-I Glass is more representative of the small-cap market space.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

O-I Glass Inc. stock has also gained 12.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OI stock has inclined by 27.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.16% and gained 17.73% year-on date.

The market cap for OI stock reached $2.28 billion, with 157.07 million shares outstanding and 155.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, OI reached a trading volume of 8751514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about O-I Glass Inc. [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OI shares from 15 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OI stock trade performance evaluation

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for OI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,777.78. Additionally, OI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,696.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] managed to generate an average of $9,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 15.33%.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,965 million, or 91.90% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,094,234, which is approximately 2.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,354,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.12 million in OI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $196.97 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly 11.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 10,888,587 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,381,677 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 115,977,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,247,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,873 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,843 shares during the same period.