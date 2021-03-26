For Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ: APOP] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.15 during the day while it closed the day at $4.77. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Merger.

Up to $25 million of funding at $75 million pre-money valuation to be available to the combined company concurrently with the merger.

Cellect shareholders to retain 25% of the combined Company pre-funding.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stock has also gained 34.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APOP stock has inclined by 109.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.07% and gained 120.83% year-on date.

The market cap for APOP stock reached $18.65 million, with 3.91 million shares outstanding and 3.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 224.11K shares, APOP reached a trading volume of 105844710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90.

APOP stock trade performance evaluation

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.37. With this latest performance, APOP shares gained by 28.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for APOP is now -150.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, APOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] managed to generate an average of -$336,955 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOP.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ:APOP] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 157,425 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 83,256 shares during the same period.