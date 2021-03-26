For Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a high on 03/25/21, posting a 2.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.13. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Brixmor Property Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) announced that it will release its 2021 first quarter earnings on Monday, May 3, 2021 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group’s First Quarter Earnings Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5862119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 3.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.77%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.11 billion, with 296.94 million shares outstanding and 295.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 5862119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $20.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $17 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.69.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.22 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.20. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $251,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $5,993 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,479,341, which is approximately 0.981% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,886,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.53 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $606.06 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 9.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 32,894,051 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 29,581,873 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 235,218,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,694,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,652,681 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,868 shares during the same period.