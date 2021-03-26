Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock Downgrade by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $160

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] price surged by 8.19 percent to reach at $10.97. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results; Announces Team Member Investments; Declares Quarterly Dividend; Authorizes New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; And Provides Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Statement from Gene Lee, Chairman and CEO.

A sum of 6559654 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Darden Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $146.19 and dropped to a low of $134.19 until finishing in the latest session at $144.90.

The one-year DRI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.31. The average equity rating for DRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $137.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DRI stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DRI shares from 115 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 77.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.85, while it was recorded at 138.42 for the last single week of trading, and 103.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darden Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.51. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.80. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of -$278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted -1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 34.26%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,199 million, or 93.80% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,823,999, which is approximately -1.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,801,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.52 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 56.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 15,765,780 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 14,799,035 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 88,127,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,692,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,124 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,440,828 shares during the same period.