Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] moved down -5.08: Why It’s Important

The company report on March 2, 2021 that Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) announced that it will present a corporate overview at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021, on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET; and.

A sum of 1311692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 466.40K shares. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.23 and dropped to a low of $4.85 until finishing in the latest session at $4.95.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.77. With this latest performance, CNCE shares dropped by -27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.33 for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -919.35. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -946.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNCE is now -54.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.20. Additionally, CNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,053,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNCE.

There are presently around $118 million, or 74.70% of CNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,204,509, which is approximately 21.297% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,150,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.66 million in CNCE stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.3 million in CNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNCE] by around 3,232,711 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 834,918 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,790,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,858,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNCE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,812 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 199,677 shares during the same period.