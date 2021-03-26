BofA Securities lifts ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.43%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that ON Semiconductor Affirms Commitment to Climate Change Action and Transparency.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) announced that it has posted its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) results specific to the semiconductor industry on its social responsibility webpage. In addition, the company confirmed that its sustainability programs are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The results reinforce ON Semiconductor’s dedication to the development of strategies and programs addressing global climate change.

“As climate change continues to be one of the key issues facing all global businesses, we believe that it is imperative to understand the potential risks our business faces as well as to recognize and address the potential impact of our business on the climate,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “The better we identify these risks and our opportunities, the better we will be able to mitigate climate challenges in our global operations to better serve our customers. We are committed to driving sustainability within our company and to being held accountable for the status and plans of our climate change actions by disclosing them continuously to our investors and all other stakeholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, ON stock rose by 158.21%. The one-year ON Semiconductor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.49. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.36 billion, with 411.30 million shares outstanding and 405.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, ON stock reached a trading volume of 7037330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $41.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $45, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 38 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 30.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.74, while it was recorded at 39.16 for the last single week of trading, and 28.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.78%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,001 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,848,324, which is approximately 1.087% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,659,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 72,308,007 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 64,316,781 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 282,366,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,990,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,516,120 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,993 shares during the same period.