Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently 4.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 4.42% or 1.22 points to close at $28.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5227008 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Advances Technology Transformation With Selection Of RELEX Solutions To Modernize Inventory Management.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) announced another step in its $250 million technology transformation with the selection of RELEX Solutions as its inventory management technology partner. RELEX Solutions will provide technology solutions to modernize and drive efficiencies in the Company’s inventory management systems that support its store network and distribution centers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The cloud-based technology platform will deliver automated forecasting, replenishment, and allocation planning to improve the Company’s in-stock position and inventory turnover, enhancing the customer experience while driving sales and gross margin improvements.

It opened the trading session at $27.36, the shares rose to $29.26 and dropped to $27.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBBY points out that the company has recorded 115.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -739.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 5227008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $27.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 29.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $4,384 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,181,494, which is approximately 20.149% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,901,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.54 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $365.54 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 31,927,888 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 23,542,883 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 96,684,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,155,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,329,768 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 9,488,660 shares during the same period.