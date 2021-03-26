Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, down -0.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] price plunged by -6.30 percent to reach at -$2.3. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Baozun Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

A sum of 3595788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.27M shares. Baozun Inc. shares reached a high of $36.24 and dropped to a low of $33.81 until finishing in the latest session at $34.20.

The one-year BZUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.77. The average equity rating for BZUN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $47.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BZUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

BZUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.50. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.24 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 39.61 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baozun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +62.42. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.82.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

BZUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baozun Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to 3.71%.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 8,304,562 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,839,395 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,296,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,440,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,585 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,383,027 shares during the same period.