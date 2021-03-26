AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $26.62 billion, down -0.58% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 0.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.70 at the close of the session, up 1.87%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AstraZeneca plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AZN.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AstraZeneca plc (“AstraZeneca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AZN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00825, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired AstraZeneca securities between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased AstraZeneca securities during the Class Period, you have until March 29, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now -0.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $49.79 and lowest of $48.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.94, which means current price is +6.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.76M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6797458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $63.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 496.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.22, while it was recorded at 49.66 for the last single week of trading, and 53.04 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $19,546 million, or 15.70% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 50,108,946, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,587,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in AZN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.29 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -11.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 57,781,537 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 72,328,103 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 263,177,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,287,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,285,513 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,887,343 shares during the same period.