Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell -5.81% so far this year. What now?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] jumped around 0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.21 at the close of the session, up 10.32%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Adverum Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, announced a grant of stock options to a new employee. On March 15, 2021, the company granted the new employee a stock option to purchase 80,000 shares of Adverum’s common stock pursuant to the inducement grant exception under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to the employee entering into employment with Adverum. The option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing sales price of Adverum’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the grant date, and will vest over four years, subject to the employee’s continued service with Adverum.

About Adverum BiotechnologiesAdverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock is now -5.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADVM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.36 and lowest of $9.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.98, which means current price is +10.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 836.70K shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1317351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.95 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADVM.

There are presently around $963 million, or 97.50% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,502,383, which is approximately 0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.68 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $73.79 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly -0.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 9,703,632 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,465,781 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 74,178,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,348,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,214,256 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,671 shares during the same period.