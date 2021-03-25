Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Stock trading around $4.47 per share: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Yamana Gold, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event.. Investor Network

A sum of 10670695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.10M shares. Yamana Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $4.56 and dropped to a low of $4.4418 until finishing in the latest session at $4.47.

The one-year AUY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.03. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

AUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,987 million, or 53.77% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 116,632,973, which is approximately 8.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,761,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.09 million in AUY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $119.78 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -37.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 57,401,374 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 58,369,702 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 328,812,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,584,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,420,030 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,180,896 shares during the same period.