Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $12.25

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] closed the trading session at $2.53 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.44, while the highest price level was $2.935. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Windtree Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $30.0 Million Public Offering.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT) (“Windtree” or the “Company”), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 9,230,500 shares of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share, together with warrants to purchase up to 9,230,500 shares of our common stock. Each share of our common stock is being sold at a public offering price of $3.25 per share of common stock, together with a warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant will have an exercise price of $3.60 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. The shares of our common stock and the warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately, but will be purchased together in this offering.

Windtree expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock and warrants in the offering will be sold by Windtree. The offering is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.68 percent and weekly performance of -37.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.85K shares, WINT reached to a volume of 4970318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.68. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -54.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.08 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12572.22. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13876.26.

Return on Total Capital for WINT is now -25.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.07. Additionally, WINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] managed to generate an average of -$858,594 per employee.Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 276,529, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 107,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in WINT stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.23 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 66,372 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 84,614 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 558,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,584 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,913 shares during the same period.