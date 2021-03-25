why TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.41

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.62 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that TechnipFMC Enters Partnership with Magnora to Develop Floating Offshore Wind Projects.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced it has entered into an agreement with Magnora ASA (Magnora) to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

Magnora holds a strategic position within the renewable energy sector as an owner in offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar development projects and is a key enabler in solar energy technologies.

TechnipFMC plc stock is now 2.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.84 and lowest of $7.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.29, which means current price is +13.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.56M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 7252841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FTI stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FTI shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.97 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,610 million, or 84.60% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,198,969, which is approximately 0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.13 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $187.99 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 37,214,432 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 43,999,508 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 261,247,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,461,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,358,693 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,455,903 shares during the same period.