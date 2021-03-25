why Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.06

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] jumped around 0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.55 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Raytheon Intelligence & Space to continue to support U.S. Navy counter narco-terrorism operations.

Wins $146 million contract to operate and maintain long-range surveillance radar network.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), will continue operating and maintaining the U.S. government’s Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar (ROTHR) system under a $146 million, five-year contract.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now 5.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $77.83 and lowest of $75.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.06, which means current price is +16.20% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 7280715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $85.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.92, while it was recorded at 76.79 for the last single week of trading, and 66.01 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.66%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $89,559 million, or 79.30% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,888,312, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,401,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.1 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.44 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,010 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 90,492,166 shares. Additionally, 998 investors decreased positions by around 73,593,577 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 1,021,344,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,185,430,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,156,963 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 18,110,520 shares during the same period.