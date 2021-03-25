why NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] closed the trading session at $2.12 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.80, while the highest price level was $2.14. The company report on March 18, 2021 that NextDecade Launches NEXT Carbon Solutions.

Rio Grande LNG Expected to be the Greenest LNG Project in the World.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced the formation of NEXT Carbon Solutions, LLC (NEXT Carbon Solutions), a wholly owned subsidiary of NextDecade that is expected to:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.20 percent and weekly performance of 25.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 331.12K shares, NEXT reached to a volume of 2170976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

NEXT stock trade performance evaluation

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.15. With this latest performance, NEXT shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextDecade Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195 million, or 85.00% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 54,337,479, which is approximately -6.109% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 19,551,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.35 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $19.99 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 1,039,221 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,867,674 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 87,414,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,321,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,968 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,941 shares during the same period.