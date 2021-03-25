why Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.17

Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRE] gained 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $25.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Green Plains Completes Sale of Ord, Nebraska Plant.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced that its subsidiary, Green Plains Ord LLC, has completed the previously announced sale of its ethanol plant located in Ord, Nebraska, to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC for $64 million, plus working capital. In conjunction with this transaction, Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) also announced it has completed the sale of the storage assets and the assignment of certain rail transportation assets associated with Green Plains Ord LLC for $27 million. The partnership’s proceeds from the transaction were used to repay debt.

About Green Plains Inc.Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. represents 34.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. GPRE stock price has been found in the range of $24.6191 to $26.5718.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GPRE reached a trading volume of 1060297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $34.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Plains Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, GPRE shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 375.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 25.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.02. Green Plains Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.31. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$129,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Green Plains Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $917 million, or 82.60% of GPRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,664,084, which is approximately 9.441% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,778,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.46 million in GPRE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $64.33 million in GPRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Plains Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRE] by around 3,803,695 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,748,876 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 28,103,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,655,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,131 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 673,515 shares during the same period.